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GOLD ! SILVER ! or BITCOIN Robert Kiyosaki
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
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783 views • June 11, 2021
Robert Kiyosaki, best-selling author of the Rich Dad Poor Dad Series, outlines his plans for financial survival during these turbulent times. "Now more than ever, you need untraceable wealth," he tells our Daniela Cambone. Kiyosaki explains why gold and silver are his favorite investment choices over other assets, including Bitcoin. He also details his escape plan when the incoming chaos hits.

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https://stansberryinvestor.com
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bitcoincommunismstalinsocialismirsfedfederal reservemoneycapitalismbidennixongoldtaxessilvertoilet paperlenin1971robert kiyosakidaniela cambone
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