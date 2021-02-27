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Witness Biden's optical illusion | Grant Stinchfield
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520 views • February 27, 2021
Grant Stinchfield slams Biden's political visit to the great state of Texas and if there's more than meets the eye, the game that is being played with the American people and more - via Newsmax TV's 'STINCHFIELD.'
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