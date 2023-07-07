Philadelphia Mass Shooting Bloodbath: BLM Crossdresser Suspected Of Killing 5 & Injuring 2

It’s been three months since a female-to-male trans person went on a shooting spree at The Covenant Christian School in Nashville.

Joey Mannarino, host of the Joey Mannarino show, joins Stew to talk about the LGBT mafia and how they have turned to violence.

On Monday night, in southwest Philadelphia, forty-year-old Kimbrady Watso Carriker went on a killing spree, murdering five people and injuring two children in a shooting.

The Philadelphia police are trying to downplay claims the shooter was transgender.

Transgenderism has become the new religion of the Left.

In reality, it’s a mental disorder driving people to commit mass shootings.

When the LGBT chant “We are coming for your children” at their Pride marches we must believe them and take appropriate precautions.

Fake Republicans are also responsible for making sodomy acceptable because they don’t have a Biblical worldview.

If transgenderism is normalized, pedophilia will be next.

A spiritual sickness has overtaken this country and it will be the downfall of our society.

We must protect our children.



Mirrored - Stew Peters Network