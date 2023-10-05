The ‘summer offensive’ of the Kyiv regime softly entered October under the permanent cover of MSM claims about its ‘large successes’ against the ‘retreating Russian forces’. However, loud headlines don’t really help on the battlefield and Kyiv continues to bang its head against the forward defense line of the Russians in Zaporozhye region and other parts of the frontline. This little disconnect between propaganda and reality causes a blind rage of the Ukrainian leadership that is in a permanent need of some ‘visual confirmation’ of its successes. The capturing of a few ‘strategic’ abandoned buildings in the gray zone appeared to be not so convenient for foreign sponsors of the Ukrainian advance.

So, Kiyv increases strike attempts to hit targets behind the frontline. Kyiv forces fired more than 70 different munitions at Belgorod over the past 24 hours. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov noted that among these two shrapnel munitions were dropped from a drone at Murom in the Shebekinsky district. A local village was also attacked with a kamikaze drone. The attacks resulted in no casualties. However, one of the communications infrastructure facilities was damaged. In addition, Russian forces shot down two drones over the village of Novostroyevka-Vtoraya.

During the same period, Kiev forces carried out a total of 35 shelling attacks targeting the territory of Donetsk city.

The increase of attacks followed a failed attempt by Ukrainian commandos to land in the Crimean Peninsula on October 4. The attempt was accompanied with a massive drone attack. The Russian FSB published the video of the questioning of one of the attackers who was captured alive. He claimed that the Ukrainian unit, consisting of 16 people, departed from Odessa Region using high-speed watercraft, such as boats and water scooters. According to public data, most of them died under Russian strikes near the Russian shore, one was captured and at least two were reportedly able to flee back to Ukraine. The interesting fact is that in the published video, the saboteur said that the group’s goal was to take photos and videos against the backdrop of the Ukrainian flag on the territory of the Russian peninsula. This ‘strategic task’ fully corresponds with all actions of the current Kyiv regime that is more focused on PR victories and sucking of foreign money than on reaching any kind of peace on the territory of what once was called Ukraine.

These developments come amid the continuing positional clashes in Zaporozhye region and around Bakhmut. Kyiv units still continue attempts to penetrate the Russian defense lines there. However, now, the attacks mostly involve large number of infantry units, which are supported by military equipment only in the case of ‘potential success’. Kyiv obviously considers that ordinary infantrymen are much cheaper than fancy NATO equipment.

