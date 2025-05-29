Israel war: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar killed, Netanyahu says | LiveNOW from FOX

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Wednesday that senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar has been killed. Netanyahu made the announcement in a speech to the Knesset, the national legislature of Israel. "In the 600 days of revival, we changed the face of the Middle East," Netanyahu said according to the Times of Israel. "We removed the terrorists from our territories, entered the Gaza Strip, and killed [Mohammed] Deif, [Ismail] Haniyeh, Yahya [Sinwar], and Mohammed Sinwar." Sinwar is the younger brother of the group's former leader, Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in an Israeli strike in October. National security analyst Hal Kempfer joins LiveNOW's Andrew Craft to discuss

