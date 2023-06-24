Analysis of Intelligence UFO Whistleblower David Grusch - Part 1 of 2

Part 1 of 2. Exciting Developments with Admissions of Alien Craft and the Disclosure Conference.



Michael Hall & Darcy Weir joined us on June 17, 2023. Join us at

https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact/

Wow, what a week it has been since Contact in the Desert with the reaction to the David Grusch (in photo above) story among the media! The breaking story about this is here https://thedebrief.org/intelligence-officials-say-u-s-has-retrieved-non-human-craft/

And a video interview with David Grusch is at https://twitter.com/HighlyRetired/status/1668087118550163456

I think that the highest level mainstream media establishment is still not really touching this story. There was some coverage on Fox — both pro and con. A few articles in the Guardian and other UK media, as well as US second-tier MSM outlets. Joe Rogan covered it and many other prominent YouTube podcasters.

I got the impression that David Grusch spoke out, not because his statement was approved by the Pentagon but rather that he was accorded protection under the new NDAA which provides explicit whistleblower protection specifically for the UFO subject. I would be interested in getting solid information from anyone here who knows the ins and outs of this.

And on Monday, June 12th, Dr. Steven Greer's Disclosure Project National Press Club Event was posted at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDY7t6HihCw

We talked about both of these events. Michael Hall lives in Seattle and Darcy Weir, who is a film maker in Vancouver, known for Being Taken - Director's Cut (2021), Beyond The Spectrum (2017) and The Underground (2021) and other UFO related documentaries. Find Darcy at https://linktr.ee/darcyweir .

Michael W. Hall, J.D is known as “The Paranormal Lawyer,” . He is an attorney, Doctor of Jurisprudence, and former Superior Court Judge Pro Tem.

This is his third appearance with us. The video from his Jan. 28 Meetup is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hbZfvKWRv8&t=21s

As an experienced UFO Field Investigator for the Aerial Phenomena Research Organization (APRO, 1974), Michael Hall is a long-time consultant to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON, since 1995), the attorney of record for the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC, since 1995), and The National Aviation Reporting Center on Anomalous Phenomena (NARCAP, since 1999).

An ‘Experiencer’ himself, Michael has also represented such noted Ufologists and Researchers as Grant Cameron, James Rigney, Chief Petty Officer Kevin Day (Ret.), Peter Davenport, Dr. Richard Haines and the initial Travis Walton alien abduction scientist/researcher, Dr. James Harder.

The Washington State Bar Association’s (“Side Bar”) article about “The Paranormal Lawyer!”

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1L3NApzaa-L6_V7A7iw8v_TZhhyrQCMdCs-Ippr1c_FI/edit

Michael is a well-informed radio, television and podcast guest and presenter, speaking on a variety of paranormal and conspiracy-related subjects.