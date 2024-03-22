HOUTHIS ESCALATE AS ISRAELI WAR ON GAZA DRAGS ON

The Israeli war on the Palestinian Gaza Strip continues to escalate tensions all over the Middle East, especially in Yemen where the Iranian-backed Houthis (Ansar Allah) have been targeting ships linked to Israel, the United States and the United Kingdom in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Oman in response.





On March 14, Sputnik reported, citing Yemeni sources, that the Houthis had successfully tested a hypersonic missile with a speed of Mach 8. Such a missile would reach Israel from Yemen in just ten minutes. The source also told the Russian news agency that the Houthis had upgraded their existing missiles and drones to carry more powerful warheads.





The next day, March 15, the Houthis announced that they had targeted the Israeli-owned Pacific 01 cargo vessel with a number of “suitable naval missiles” and launched several suicide drones at a U.S. Navy warship in the Red Sea.





On March 16, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the Houthis fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles from its areas in Yemen in the direction of the Red Sea a day earlier.





And on March 17, the command said that its forces shot down one of two suicide drones launched by the Houthis towards the Red Sea. The other drone was presumed to have crashed into the waters.





CENTCOM announced on the same day that it had destroyed unmanned surface vessels and one drone in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense.





The Houthis’ repeated attacks has disturbed shipping to Israel. However, the war on Gaza continues. On March 18, Israeli troops raided al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. By March 20, the troops had killed 90 Palestinains, allegedly fighters, and captured 200 others. The Palestinian death toll from the war in Gaza exceeded 32,000 by the next day.





It’s worth noting that Israel has also been launching daily strikes against Lebanon in response to repeated cross-border attacks by Hezbollah from March 14 to 21. The Israeli military also escalated strikes against Syria, hitting key sites near the capital, Damascus, on March 17 and 19.





In addition, the Iranian-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced four drone attacks against Israel in support of Gaza from March 14 to 21, targeting Palmachim Air Base near the city of Yavne, also in central Israel, a drone base of the Israeli military in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, Ben Gurion Airport close to Tel Aviv and one of the power stations feeding the central city.





All in all, the continuation of the war in Gaza will lead to even more escalation in the Middle East. Despite failing to achieve any of its objectives, Israel does not appear to be willing to end the war. This could eventually lead to a dangerous confrontation.

https://southfront.press/israeli-war-on-gaza-drags-on/