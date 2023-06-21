"Repeat & Enlarge!” Steve Wohlberg on the Daniel 11:40-45 Prophecy for TODAY! (with Johnny Cirucci)

Johnny Cirucci again interviewed Steve Wohlberg, this time about the controversial end-time prophecy of Daniel 11:40-45. Opinions vary. Emotions flare. Misinterpretations are rampant. What does this mysterious prophecy mean for God’s Church, and for YOU? Check out what Pastor Wohlberg says about “the time of the end,” “the king of the north,” his “overflow,” “news from the east and the north,” his final assault on “the glorious holy mountain,” “Michael" standing up, and the northern king meeting “his end."
