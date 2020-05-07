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Polio vaccine propaganda
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134 views • May 07, 2020
Not much difference with back then, accept millions became billions and of course we got new celebs doing the propaganda for the Pharmafia. But the scam is the same ...
(The polio vaccine was created by culturing the poliovirus on monkey testicles and kidneys. The polio vaccine was found to be contaminated with the cancer causing SV40 (Simian Virus 40).)
By the way, polio was never eradicated, it was simply renamed ...
(The polio vaccine was created by culturing the poliovirus on monkey testicles and kidneys. The polio vaccine was found to be contaminated with the cancer causing SV40 (Simian Virus 40).)
By the way, polio was never eradicated, it was simply renamed ...
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