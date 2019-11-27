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60+ doctors warn Assange 'could die in prison'. UK & Australia governments do nothing (MIRRORED)
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87 views • November 27, 2019
60+ doctors warn Assange 'could die in prison'. UK & Australia governments do nothing (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Duran at:-
https://youtu.be/mImcg6S21X0
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 384.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss a dire warning from sixty plus doctors worldwide that Julian Assange 'could die in prison'. The doctors, practicing in the U.K., Sri Lanka, the U.S., and several other countries are demanding immediate medical attention for Assange.
The UK and Australia government remain silent on the torture to death policy being enacted in front of the world's eyes.
#Assange #UK #Australia #TheDuran
***
The Duran - http://theduran.com
THE DURAN SHOP - Official merchandise - http://drnshop.com
FREE SPEECH:
FOLLOW The Duran on BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Duran at:-
https://youtu.be/mImcg6S21X0
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 384.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss a dire warning from sixty plus doctors worldwide that Julian Assange 'could die in prison'. The doctors, practicing in the U.K., Sri Lanka, the U.S., and several other countries are demanding immediate medical attention for Assange.
The UK and Australia government remain silent on the torture to death policy being enacted in front of the world's eyes.
#Assange #UK #Australia #TheDuran
***
The Duran - http://theduran.com
THE DURAN SHOP - Official merchandise - http://drnshop.com
FREE SPEECH:
FOLLOW The Duran on BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom
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