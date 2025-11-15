VAXX poisoned K-Pop star strokes out on stage

**November 13, 2025**

- HyunA posts Instagram apology addressing her November 9th collapse

- States: "I don't think I've been able to be a pro" and "Actually I don't remember anything either"

- Mentions Macau fans specifically and expresses gratitude for their support

- Assures fans: "I'm totally fine with that! Don't worry about me!"

- Full post: https://www.instagram.com/p/DQ1oCTLj4FP/?hl=en

- Profile: https://www.instagram.com/hyunah_aa/?hl=en&g=5





**November 9, 2025**

- Collapses on stage during performance in Macau, China

- Carried offstage by security personnel

- Incident follows recent concerns about her dramatic weight loss

- Performance footage: https://www.tiktok.com/@p.anhss/video/7570695114599730439





**March 7, 2022**

- Tests positive for COVID-19 after experiencing low fever symptoms

- Had completed second dose of COVID-19 vaccine prior to infection

- All activities suspended for home treatment

- Source: P NATION official statement

- Original article: https://www.starnewskorea.com/star/2022/03/08/2022030800031598753 (878 views)





**Background**

- 33-year-old K-pop singer and former Wonder Girls member

- Agency: P NATION

- Recent weight loss had sparked fan concerns prior to collapse incident

