VAXX poisoned K-Pop star strokes out on stage

**November 13, 2025**
- HyunA posts Instagram apology addressing her November 9th collapse
- States: "I don't think I've been able to be a pro" and "Actually I don't remember anything either"
- Mentions Macau fans specifically and expresses gratitude for their support
- Assures fans: "I'm totally fine with that! Don't worry about me!"
- Full post: https://www.instagram.com/p/DQ1oCTLj4FP/?hl=en
- Profile: https://www.instagram.com/hyunah_aa/?hl=en&g=5
**November 9, 2025**
- Collapses on stage during performance in Macau, China
- Carried offstage by security personnel
- Incident follows recent concerns about her dramatic weight loss
- Performance footage: https://www.tiktok.com/@p.anhss/video/7570695114599730439
**March 7, 2022**
- Tests positive for COVID-19 after experiencing low fever symptoms
- Had completed second dose of COVID-19 vaccine prior to infection
- All activities suspended for home treatment
- Source: P NATION official statement
- Original article: https://www.starnewskorea.com/star/2022/03/08/2022030800031598753 (878 views)
**Background**
- 33-year-old K-pop singer and former Wonder Girls member
- Agency: P NATION
- Recent weight loss had sparked fan concerns prior to collapse incident
