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Tucker Carlson: Company Man
Chad Chaddington
Chad Chaddington
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1057 views • October 30, 2021
In this video I document the numerous connections Tucker Carlson has to the CIA, an agency which allegedly rejected his application when he applied right out of college. We are supposed to believe that and also simultaneously believe he somehow made it to the top of conservative media in a climate infiltrated to the brim with CIA. Follow me as I take you through this incestuous pit of nonsense and try and make sense of it.

Sources:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tucker_Carlson

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dick_Carlson

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Information_Agency

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foundation_for_Defense_of_Democracies

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2012/09/gary-north/how-the-council-on-foreign-relations-controls-conservative-republicans/

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https://www.insidevoa.com/a/3794247.html

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https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Weekly_Standard

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rupert_Murdoch

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fred_Barnes_(journalist)

https://www.voanews.com/a/2398724.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Kristol

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jonah_Goldberg

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Review#Editors_and_contributors

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irving_Kristol

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Josselson

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Congress_for_Cultural_Freedom#Activities,_1950%E2%80%931966

https://www.heritage.org/homeland-security/commentary/cia-clash-the-left-assaults-langley-again

https://watch.pairsite.com/rockefeller.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roger_Pearson_(anthropologist)

https://covertactionmagazine.com/archives/

https://covertactionmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/CAIB25-1986-1.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Weyrich

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edwin_Feulner

https://www.usip.org/press/2005/06/gingrich-mitchell-task-force-un-reform

https://www.ocf.berkeley.edu/~schwrtz/Rockefeller.html

https://thegrayzone.com/2017/03/21/david-rockefeller-us-foreign-policy-cia-kissinger/

https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2013/oct/23/hooray-snooping-20131023/

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/weekly-standard/the-9-11-election-6027

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/author/william-kristol

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2015/03/rockefeller-rothschild-business-deal-may-2012

https://againstsatanism.com/old_rothschild_and_rockefeller-Mises-Hayek-Austrian-Economics.htm

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/genie-energy-gne-announces-additions-123000232.html?guccounter=1

https://www.newswars.com/montana-man-who-confronted-tucker-carlson-worked-for-cia-founded-front-group/

https://diycivics.wordpress.com/2017/07/24/government-propaganda-outlet-funds-electronic-frontier-foundation/

https://allreligionsareone.org/Irving%20Kristol.html

https://allreligionsareone.org/The%20Heritage%20Foundation.html

https://apicciano.commons.gc.cuny.edu/2021/10/21/david-brock-essay-i-was-wrong-about-donald-trump/

http://jfk.hood.edu/Collection/Weisberg%20Subject%20Index%20Files/C%20Disk/CIA%20Foundations/Item%20041.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Intelligence_Service_(South_Korea)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Policy_Review

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Happy_Rockefeller

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Brock#Hillary_Clinton's_2016_campaign

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radio_Free_Asia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Asia_Foundation#Origins

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_F._Buckley_Jr.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlie_Rose#Personal_life

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tribune_Content_Agency

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Rockefeller

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amoco

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Standard_Oil#Breakup

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ExxonMobil

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_D._Rockefeller_Jr.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Heritage_Foundation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radio_America_(United_States)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roger_Hedgecock

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R._James_Woolsey_Jr.









Clown World Dating:

https://www.clownworlddating.com

https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating

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Keywords
ciapropagandafox newstucker carlsonzionistrothschildsunited nationscontrolled oppositionmossadanderson cooperpuppetoperation mockingbirdrupert murdochdiadavid rockefellercointeljacob rothschildpawnjohn d rockefeller
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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