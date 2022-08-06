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The full episode of Del Bigtree of the Highwire is posted here:
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-276-turning-the-tide/
The article that Del Bigtree reads is posted here:
(The Unvaccinated Will Be Vindicated)
https://thevincentian.com/the-unvaccinated-will-be-vindicated-p24367-110.htm
The original article was written by Susan Dunham, titled "What We Learned From Hating the Unvaccinated", is posted here:
https://susandunham.medium.com/what-we-learned-from-hating-the-unvaccinated-fc428fa0732c
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News