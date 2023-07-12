Demokratifest Umeå
Lördag
15 juli 2023
12:00-14:00
Arrangör: Erik Andersson
Svensk polis beskyddar torgmötet.
Demokratifest Umeåhttps://swebbtube.se/w/gzLZRyGVPaeaLw4v9tUyvV
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3AVjvX3Rckdm/
https://rumble.com/v2zmu8w-demokratifest-ume.html
https://www.brighteon.com/0f5ec5cc-b4dc-4776-bb87-e95938e0e752
