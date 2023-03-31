Russian unmanned aerial vehicles adjust high-precision strike at AFU column
◽️ Being on a sortie, a UAV detected a convoy of AFU military equipment on a march.
◽️ Real-time coordinates of the detected targets were transmitted to a control room, after which the AFU military vehicles were hit by high-precision weapons.
Unmanned aerial vehicles are involved in the special military operation to conduct reconnaissance, adjust fire, and engage targets.
