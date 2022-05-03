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LIVE: Candidate Kandiss Taylor Pledges to DEMOLISH Georgia Guidestones, Premeditated Famine EXPOSED
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90 views • May 03, 2022
Monday on the Stew Peters Show, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor shares her long anticipated executive order #10, and its TERRORIZING the Luciferian regime!
Dr. Jane Ruby sounds the alarm about a WHO warnings of a rare strain of hepatitis in children.
Is Pope Francis an anti-pope? Patrick Coffin discusses the alleged fake-Pope Francis fraud, and what this means for the Catholic Church.
And, Edward Szall exposes how the globalists are destroying our food plants and ran a war game to starve out humanity in November 2015!
Don't miss a moment of Monday’s edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Dr. Jane Ruby sounds the alarm about a WHO warnings of a rare strain of hepatitis in children.
Is Pope Francis an anti-pope? Patrick Coffin discusses the alleged fake-Pope Francis fraud, and what this means for the Catholic Church.
And, Edward Szall exposes how the globalists are destroying our food plants and ran a war game to starve out humanity in November 2015!
Don't miss a moment of Monday’s edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
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