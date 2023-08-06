Create New Account
DC Long - Army Combat Vet's Mysterious UFO Encounter in Underground Military Base
GalacticStorm
DC Long - Army Combat Vet's Mysterious UFO Encounter in Underground Military Base | SRS #66


Shawn Ryan Show

The Whistleblower Marathon continues with former Army Combat Veteran DC Long. DC and his Father, then government contractors, were tasked with standing up a shoot house at Range 19. Before they knew it, they were ushered underground at gunpoint only to encounter a "Monolithic Slab."


Long shares his story in great detail, recounting the sights and sounds of this UAP / UFO. Long describes a series of events that unfolded post his encounter that would ultimately separate he and his Father for life. This episode is a cold, hard look at how sinister the aftermath of such an encounter can be.


