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New Heart Issue Psyop and New War on Your Vitamins
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204 views • June 06, 2022
What is the latest psyop to cover heart issues and it is halarious? Why the war on your vitamins and minerals? What happened with the vitamins and minerals in the EU and why will those policies come to the USA? What does God's word say about medicine? Never forget the suspicious death of natural path Doctors. Is there a more nefarious nano tech plan for supplements. What is the proposed FDA legislation?
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New Heart Issue Psyop and New War on Your Vitamins
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.
New Heart Issue Psyop and New War on Your Vitamins
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