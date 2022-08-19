"Society Itself Is Collapsing" | Gregory Mannarino

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Society itself is collapsing," says Gregory Mannarino of TradersChoice.net. The official agencies across the board have failed the American people. Public confidence is deteriorating. The only solution the powers that be have is keeping the public distracted. "Keep the people angry," Mannarino says, "it's some kind of psyop that they use all the time on people, and it works." He encourages people to not be distracted by the noise, but pay attention to the systemic risk in the debt market, stock market, and currency system.