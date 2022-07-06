More Young People Killed by Mandatory COVID Vaccination Than Vietnam War

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https://gnews.org/post/pkgn1ace
07/04/2022 Edward Dowd analysis on millennial mortality as a result of mass mandated products taken. 61k lives lost among young people after corporate mandates, greater than 58k casualties in the Vietnam war