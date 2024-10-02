BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🌍✨ Unraveling The Mysteries Of The Bronze Age 🏺🔎
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
186 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 7 months ago

🤔 Did you know that during the Late Bronze Age (around 1200 BC), civilizations were thriving with a complex globalized network?

🧑🕵️♀️ Discover the Secrets of the Bronze Age with Dr. Eric H. Cline 🚀

🎶 https://ln.run/AdsK5

👨⚡ Dr. Eric H. Cline, Professor of Classics, History, and Anthropology at George Washington University, as he sheds light on the remarkable trade networks, alliances, and innovations of the Late Bronze Age. 🌍✨

⚒️ Bronze—a blend of tin and copper—was the material of choice! 🔩 This age actually began around 3000 BC, marking the dawn of advanced tools, weapons, and artistry. 🗡️🎨

🌍🌊 There were about 8 major societies, all interconnected through trade and cultural exchanges. They were swapping raw materials like tin, copper, silver, and gold, while also exchanging finished products.🛠️💍

👑 Royal families were constantly engaging in marriages and sometimes divorces too 💍💔 Their bonds kept the ancient world moving, just like our global connections today. 🌐

🗣️ Don’t miss this fascinating exploration of the Bronze Age and its enduring impact!

📢 Learn more clicking the link in our bio or description above.📎☝

Keywords
ancient historyancient civilizationsbronze age
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy