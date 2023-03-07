God brings real love into this world.

1Thess lesson 59. Satan has counterfeits and our flesh has weak imitations of love. Yet God is the only author of real love. Virtue love (Godly love) takes thought and it is the foundation for personal love to flourish.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.