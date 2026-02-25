BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
30 Not-So-Obvious Hydrating FOODS & Supplements So You Can Be a PEAK Performer!
Video going over dozens of not-so-common hydrating foods or hydration-supporting/promoting dietary supplements by "The Maximizing Intracellular Hydration Coach" & Creator of

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies , Danny Tseng, author of upcoming MINDspan book, "How to Die of Nothing." Get a sneak-peek by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To view the full list, visit

https://tinyurl.com/TheMostHydratingFoods

or

tinyurl.com/HydratingFoodsList

1. marine phytoplankton found in

To help others get 70+ trace minerals & a vegan-source of Omega-3s by becoming an affiliate, call my landline # at 786.441.2727 or cell: 305.297.9360 BEFORE filling-out

https://tinyurl.com/JoinActivationProducts

2. cold-pressed seeds oils by

https://ActivationProducts.com/howtodieofnothing

3. blue-green algae products by

https://E3Live.com/howtodieofnothing

To become an affiliate, fill-out

https://ambassador.e3live.com/register?parent=vFoO8tXOSY

OR

tinyurl.com/ShareE3Live

4. royal jelly found in Glyphosate Residue Free-Certified bee products by

https://rwrd.io/90i8zkb?c

or

https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateFreeRoyalJelly

5. New Zealand Manuka honey by

tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeHoney

OR

https://wedderspoon.com/?sscid=c1k7_7bq60&

6. grass-fed & regeneratively-raised bone broth by

https://tinyurl.com/KettleAndFire

&

https://tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeBoneBroth

OR

https://fondregenerative.com/?ref=myncdfjp

7. gelatin & collagen found in the world's 1st Glyphosate Residue Free-Certified gelatin, collagen, & bone broth powders by

tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeSupplements

OR

https://www.perfectsupplements.com/?Click=676c85912790a

8. maple syrup, barley malt, blackstrap molasses, & liquid sweeteners sold at

tinyurl.com/ShopAzureStandard

OR

https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=ee20c063f8

Earn "AzureCash" by using my share code

DannyTseng2

9. sprouted, organic, stone-ground almond/cashew nut butters by

tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeNuts

OR

https://philosopherfoods.com/howtodieofnothing

10. macadamia nuts, walnuts, pine nuts, &, especially, flax & chia seeds

Get a bag from Costco delivered by InstaCart & get $10 off using my referral link

https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart

11. aloe vera. Get a 1-gal. jug from Sprouts via

tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart

12. Humic & fulvic acids that contains 70+ minerals & a topical electrolyte spray called "Insta-Lytes" by

tinyurl.com/BEAMminerals

OR

https://www.beamminerals.com/?oid=4&affid=81

13. Madhava olive oil that's free of pesticides sold @ Sprouts or a high polyphenol olive oil by

https://LifeExtension.com/howtodieofnothing

Get a discount by applying code

DANNY

14. coconut h20 powder by

https://tinyurl.com/MikeAdamsHealthRangerStore

15. duck fat or Australian Emu oil sold by

https://tinyurl.com/HighestSourceOfK2

16. fermented cod & skate liver oils by

https://tinyurl.com/FermentedLiverOils

SAVE 10% by applying code

howtodieofnothing

17. fish eggs & cold water fatty fish like salmon, sardines, herring, mackerel, anchovies, & Menhaden fish oil (which contains a rare Omega-3 that can be converted to both EPA & DHA) by

https://tinyurl.com/GetMoreDPA

Click-on "Pure Omega-3"

Get a discount w/ code

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

@

NaturalForce.com

18. krill oil @

LifeExtension.com/howtodieofnothing

Get a discount by applying code:

DANNY

19. highly concentrated New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussel oil that contains the highest source of an Omega-3 called ETA by

https://MoxDirect.com

Get a discount by applying code

DANNY

20. ghee or high-vitamin butter oil by

https://greenpasture.org/?ref=186759

21. The world's PUREST sea salt that's confirmed to be FREE of all microplastic & even nanoplastic "beads" by

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

OR

Quinton Sea Minerals by

https://DrinkLiteWater.com

Enter "referred by Danny Tseng" under both "Company" & "Special Shipping Instructions" for a possible discount or free shipping

Learn about the harms of EMFs @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFForDummies

To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing", visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

https://bit.ly/DetoxRoundup

