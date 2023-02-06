WEF Globalist Genocide Canada - MAID

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300 billion a year funds the mental health. Instead of funding it they will give people the easy way out. This is horrible how we are allowing the government get away with murder over the crises they have caused! It's one thing to provide it for a terminally ill dying patient to provide ease and peace but a whole other ball game to go after our children and many who are suffering depression and other mental health crises.. 😔🖤