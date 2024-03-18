Conservative Activist Martin Sellner is removed from lecture by Armed Police in Switzerland

Armed Police Shut Off Power and Remove Conservative Activist Martin Sellner Before he completes his Lecture in Switzerland. Free speech is cancelled in Switzerland, apparently.





Conservative activist Martin Sellner, of Génération Identitaire, was prevented from giving a speech at an event in Switzerland addressing the dangers of European nations taking in migrants.





Sellner shared on X that he had been invited by a local group, Junge Tat (Young Deed), to “talk about remigration and the ethnic vote” and what happened at a recent meeting in Germany.





Sellner said he spoke for a few minutes, and then the electricity was turned off, and he was taken to a police station, then told he was thrown out of Aargau canton (state) and escorted to Zurich.





Regional police said in a statement that they tracked down the Junge Tat event in the small town of Tegerfelden on Saturday after receiving a number of tips. They found some 100 people at the venue and said that, after the landlady found out about the contents of the planned meeting, she canceled the contract for it.





Police said they told organizers to end the event, but they didn’t obey. Without identifying Sellner by name, they said the speaker was held and ordered out of the canton “to safeguard public security” and prevent confrontations with opponents.









