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I Identify as BLACK-- For N-Word Privileges + to Support Joe Rogan
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58 views • March 01, 2022
After accusing Joe Rogan of miss information, corporate press piled on with racism, showing out of context clips of Joe using the N-word.
My question is, at what percentage of black blood can one be given N-word privileges? And if I identify as another race, in this case black, and a trans woman is given unfettered access to the female locker room because of how they identify, then how could my used the N-word be prevented by woke society?
#JoeRogan #woke #N-word
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My question is, at what percentage of black blood can one be given N-word privileges? And if I identify as another race, in this case black, and a trans woman is given unfettered access to the female locker room because of how they identify, then how could my used the N-word be prevented by woke society?
#JoeRogan #woke #N-word
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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