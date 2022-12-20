Dems Attempt to Gaslight Border Crisis Blame on Republicans

In lockstep with the White House, elements of the media are claiming
that the worsening crisis at the Southern border is the fault of
Republicans and conservatives spreading ‘misinformation’ that the border
is wide open.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.