Dianna Ploss Presents LAURA CORVINO with Jim Rizoli and Diane King, Aug 6, 2022

We welcome Laura Corvino to our group of Truthers

(From Joe Rizoli)

Laura Corvino, fired for Anti-Communist views…God forbid she defends WHITE PEOPLE, Jews don’t like that…

https://rumble.com/v1f0uib-massachusetts-the-state-of-our-state-with-jim-rizoli-and-dianna-ploss.html

Contact the bastards

https://emorywheel.com/contact-us/

Typical Jewish asshole, Richard Chess who came after her..

University Investigates Extremist Blog Linked to Emory Instructor

by Richard Chess | Feb 6, 2019 | News | 0

An Emory Continuing Education (ECE) instructor is no longer affiliated with the University after it began an investigation into her blog, which promotes views against several minority groups.

The Wheel connected the minds.com blog, which expresses racist, anti-Islam and anti-immigrant views, to Laura Corvino, an ECE Italian instructor. The minds.com username contains the instructor’s full name, and the profile includes references to Georgia and Emory. The instructor’s Facebook account, which advertises her “Learn Italian for FREE!” group, is an active member of extremist Facebook groups such as “ANTI COMMUNIST” and “TruthSeekers.”

Corvino’s Facebook account posted images containing text such as “Racism is a lie that boils down to jealousy & envy for the Beauty, the Intelligence & the Success of the WHITE PEOPLE.”

https://emorywheel.com/university-investigates-extremist-blog-linked-to-emory-instructor/