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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1040 - Allen Rose - Report on sentencing
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60 views • June 19, 2021
Allen was attempting to tow Farries’ SUV, when she jumped in and drove off, snagging his legs in the broken cable in the process as he tried to stop her, and dragging him nearly a mile and a ½ as he screamed out for help 10 feet behind her SUV, with Farries swerving and speeding up in an attempt to dislodge him as his clothing caught fire from the friction.
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