Is Israel to Nuke Tehran? 06/18/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump has advised Tehran to “evacuate immediately” amid the intensifying conflict. He also stated that he has gone back to D.C. to work on something much bigger than a “cease fire” between Israel and Iran.
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
00:00Tehran should Evacuate Immediately
05:39Leslie Johnson Headlines
12:35War in the Middle East
21:39Prophecies
26:25Our Sponsors