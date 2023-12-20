Donald Trump Removed from Colorado Ballot! And He's the "threat" to Democracy

The uni-party/ Democrats, have removed Donald Trump off of the Republican primary ballot, and it certainly will be extended to the general.
This will happen in more and more states. These are the authoritarians telling us over and over again that Trump is the threat to democracy, confession through projection.
#trump #colorado #uspolitics
