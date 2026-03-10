BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Paul vs Jesus? Johnny Cirucci Returns to The Belfast Bapcast | Theology, Deception & Empire
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
18 views • Yesterday

https://youtu.be/lKa4i8hzw18

Paul vs Jesus? Johnny Cirucci Returns to The Belfast Bapcast | Theology, Deception & Empire


2.09K subscribers

Nov 12, 2025

Back by popular demand — the man, the myth, the legend — Johnny Cirucci.

He’s to the research world what ADHD is to attention: unstoppable, relentless, and impossible to contain.

When Johnny locks in, no one dissects history, theology, or deception with more surgical precision.

In this episode of The Belfast Bapcast, we dive deep into:

The clash between Paul’s gospel and Christ’s words

The machinery of empire behind modern faith

The hidden power structures shaping spiritual truth

This one’s raw, forensic, and unfiltered.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Twitter (where you can watch Johnny LIVE):
https://x.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

·         Rumble (where you can watch Johnny LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         Odysee (where you can watch Johnny LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

false flag corruption church catholic vatican jesuits pedophile rome johnny cirucci
