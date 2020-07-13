[Jun 13, 2019] TFR 153 - Revolutionary Radio: Are We Approaching Zero Hour? (73K views on YouTube!)

This show originally aired on May 22, 2019. In this episode of The Revolutionary Radio Project, I address the issue of chemtrails along with my guest Dane Wigington of geoengineeringwatch.orgFolks, we HAVE TO do something about this before it’s too late. We may literally be a decade (or less) away from “zero hour.” With so much of our world dying and being destroyed, it is critically important we do all we can to wake up everyone we know to the reality of what’s happening in the skies above and to the Earth below.And when it comes to sharing this and all of the other research I and others I've interviewed have done on a wide range of topics, I believe there is no more effective way to do so than through a mainstream science fiction series, that has the potential to literally reach hundreds of millions of people with truth, in an entertaining way. So, if you have enjoyed the content on this channel, would you please consider helping me achieve that goal? Click on the link below to learn more: