Depopulation

All these righteous people are concerned that there are too many of us on earth (though none of them commits suicide and most are old and gray). If there were any means to reduce the global population, do you assume that they would hesitate to use them? At the end of the video, a Swiss "scientist" states that we cannot think by ourselves. Do you agree? Whom should we enable to think on our behalf then? Klaus Schwab, Harari, Bill Gates ...?