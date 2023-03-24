https://gettr.com/post/p2cegx3c94d

03/23/2023 Real America’s Voice host Grant Stinchfield on the many inconsistencies of Mr. Miles Guo’s case. Firstly, the prosecutors admitted in the court that they worked a lot with the Chinese government ; secondly, the judge ordered the prosecutors to make sure they had turned over all the evidence to the defendant, which is never heard in the federal court; thirdly, Miles Guo’s penthouse in New York caught fire when basically the federal agents were still inside. And the last one back to 2017, Miles Guo tipped off the FBI about the CCP’s evil plan of the virus.





03/23/2023 《真实的美国之声》主持人格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德谈论郭文贵案件的诸多疑点。第一，检察官在法庭上承认在中共头号敌人郭文贵的案件中与中共合作；第二，法官要求检察官确保向被告人提交了一切证据，而这在联邦法庭闻所未闻；第三，在郭文贵位于纽约的空中豪宅着火，而当时FBI特工仍在里面。最后一点是早在2017年，郭文贵就向FBI透露过中共要释放病毒计划的情报。





