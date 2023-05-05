WW3, Financial Collapse & End of the US As We Know It

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 5.5.2023
KREMLIN ACCUSES U.S. OF CONDUCTING DRONE ATTACK
https://www.oann.com/newsroom/kremlin-accuses-u-s-of-conducting-drone-attack/
EVEN MSM SHOCKED BY HORRIFIC ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CRISIS
https://www.independentsentinel.com/even-msm-is-shocked-by-horrific-illegal-immigration-crisis/
BIDEN'S 'END OF REGINE' WARNING SPURS FIERY RESPONSE FROM N. KOREA
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2023/05/bidens-end-of-regime-warning-spurs-fiery-response-from-north-korea/
EU OK'S NETHERLANDS PLAN TO SHUT DOWN THOUSANDS OF FARMS
https://www.independentsentinel.com/eu-oks-netherlands-plan-to-shut-down-thousands-of-farms/
WILL MEAT BE BANNED?
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/05/05/will-meat-be-banned.aspx?v=1683304068
BIDEN SCHEMING WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS FOR BAN ON HUNTING/FISHING ACROSS PARTS OF THE U.S.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/biden-regime-scheming-with-environmentalists-to-unleash-backdoor-ban-on-hunting-and-fishing-across-parts-of-america-pro-hunting-conservation-groups-reveal-how-they-are-fighting-back-to-save-our-right/
AI GOOGLE CHATBOT ENGINEER QUITS, SOUNDS ALARM ON AI DANGER
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/01/technology/ai-google-chatbot-engineer-quits-hinton.html
