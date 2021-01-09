© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prepper Guy Update 09/01/2021 | Conspiracy Theories
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 07, 2021
9/11 was a conspiracy but by who? Don't get pulled away from reality, and off point, it was someone, and most likely, they were from Saudi Arabia, not Iraq.
Think about it, we ended up in Afghanistan because that was the real war according to the Media back then, we fought the Taliban for giving safe harbor to Ben Laden, and now we gave billions to the Taliban and tucked tail and ran.
So how do our Politicians square it with the American Patriots during the coming 9/11 Services while we now calling the Taliban our "New Ally"?
Did I mention that this, and all my podcasts, are rated (R) well now you know! When the shit hits the fan, harsh language will be the least of your concerns.
Think about it, we ended up in Afghanistan because that was the real war according to the Media back then, we fought the Taliban for giving safe harbor to Ben Laden, and now we gave billions to the Taliban and tucked tail and ran.
So how do our Politicians square it with the American Patriots during the coming 9/11 Services while we now calling the Taliban our "New Ally"?
Did I mention that this, and all my podcasts, are rated (R) well now you know! When the shit hits the fan, harsh language will be the least of your concerns.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.