Prepper Guy Update 09/01/2021 | Conspiracy Theories

9/11 was a conspiracy but by who? Don't get pulled away from reality, and off point, it was someone, and most likely, they were from Saudi Arabia, not Iraq.



Think about it, we ended up in Afghanistan because that was the real war according to the Media back then, we fought the Taliban for giving safe harbor to Ben Laden, and now we gave billions to the Taliban and tucked tail and ran.



So how do our Politicians square it with the American Patriots during the coming 9/11 Services while we now calling the Taliban our "New Ally"?



Did I mention that this, and all my podcasts, are rated (R) well now you know! When the shit hits the fan, harsh language will be the least of your concerns.