The Glory in You Will Only Increase! | Prophet Ezekiah Francis (English - Telugu)

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You are a new creation in Christ, filled with the Holy Spirit. See Him in you, shine from the inside out, and let living water pour from your heart as you walk from glory to glory.
The Glory in You Will Only Increase!
Supernatural Life in Christ Seminar, Hyderabad
Prophetic Time | 1 December 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries @BerachahPropheticMinistries
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