THE DANGER OF MONEY!

"Riches profit not in the day of wrath: but righteousness delivereth from death." -- Proverbs 11: 4

Audio: Derek Prince

This video may contain copyrighted material; The use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of Criticism, Comment, Review, News Reporting and etc. which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as Criticism, Comment, Review, News Reporting is not an infringement of copyright.

#rapture #harpazo #caughtup #revelation #thebible #theendisnear #endofdays #apocalypse #scripture #jesus #jesusiscomingsoon #Jesus #resurrection #kjvbible #kjv #bodyofchrist #shroudofturin #yeshua #sonofgod #thewordofgod #nuclear #ww3 #russiaukrainewar #russia #ukraine #nukes #nato #tacticalnuke #endofdays #volodymyrzelensky #putinvladimir #putin #nuclearwar #economiccollapse #economiccrisis #foodshortage #collapse #preparation #offgrid #homestead #bookofezekiel #ezekiel38 #systemicfailure #criminalmafia #nwo #klausschwab #cern #transhumanism #freemasons #666 #bankfailure #cbdc #hellfire #trumanshow #masspsychosis #fakenewyorktimes #mkultra #psychedelic #cyberinsanity #neuralmeltdown #drugpsychosis #ellengwhite #revelation17 #revelation14 #thegreatcontroversy #centralbanktyranny #leonardravenhill #greatreset #satan #karlmarx #apostasy #abominationofdesolation #awpink #orthodoxchristianity #daysofnoah #nephilim #deepfake #psyops #falseprophets #falsemessiahs #derekprince