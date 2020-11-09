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The US Election System Is Broken, Needs To Be Reformed
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5 views • November 09, 2020
Apologist Justin Derby explains how the US election system is fundamentally broken, and needs to be reformed regardless of who is dubbed the winner of the 2020 US presidential election. This was originally uploaded to BitChute, NewTube, UGETube, BitTube Video, and JoshWho TV on November 5, 2020.

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