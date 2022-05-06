Miles Guo: The recently released pictures are not only a microcosm of my life in the past years, but also reflect various relationships between people, people and money, bravery and cowardice

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5/4/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The recently released pictures are not only a microcosm of my life in the past years, but also reflect various relationships between people, people and money, bravery and cowardice, religion and faith and so on. I will talk more about the information contained in the photos in the future