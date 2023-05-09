Create New Account
Raw Footage Vaccinated School Teacher In Costa Rica Suffers Cardiac Arrest And Dies (2023)
Published 18 hours ago |
Covid BC


May 9, 2023


High school teacher in Costa Rica suffers a sudden cardiac arrest whilst in class and ends up passing away.


This is the type of stuff the media won’t show you.


Costa Rica’s healthcare workers & school teachers were required to take two doses of the poison. 💉🇨🇷


#DiedSuddenly


CovidBC.me

VaxGenocide.com

GenocideBlog.com


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/s8Xa2nhal3P5

