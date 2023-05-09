Raw Footage Vaccinated School Teacher In Costa Rica Suffers Cardiac Arrest And Dies (2023)

Covid BC
May 9, 2023
High school teacher in Costa Rica suffers a sudden cardiac arrest whilst in class and ends up passing away.
This is the type of stuff the media won’t show you.
Costa Rica’s healthcare workers & school teachers were required to take two doses of the poison. 💉🇨🇷
#DiedSuddenly
CovidBC.me
VaxGenocide.com
GenocideBlog.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/s8Xa2nhal3P5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.