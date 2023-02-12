Balloons, Turkey, Japan, Iran, Russia - New World Order Commentary

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/02/12/ballons/ In Part 1 of Bartley's Commentaries on the Cosmic Wars, James talks about Balloons, Turkey, Japan, Iran and Russia.
In Part 2 James discusses Reptilian Hermaphroditism. What we are seeing on the Surface Level is a major plank of the Reptilian Overlord Agenda.
