When Your Car Becomes the Police, an interview with Rex Jones

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Self-driving technology promises convenience—but what happens when automation meets government oversight? This conversation explores concerns about autonomous vehicles, personal control, and the balance between innovation, privacy, and individual freedom. Is convenience worth the trade-off?
#SelfDriving #AI #Technology #Future #Innovation #Privacy #Freedom
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
5:30End Screen