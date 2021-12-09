"FORNICATION & ABORTION" - THESE SINS REMAIN UNTIL YOU REPENT!!

#SIN #PROPHECY #REPENT

MAKE SURE TO READ THIS IN FULL.



"THEY HAVE MADE MY LITTLE ONES PASS THROUGH THE FIRE. THEY WILL BE JUDGED FOR THIS SIN. WOE TO THOSE WHO CONCEIVE SIN UPON THEIR BEDS, THEN WHEN MORNING COMES THEY RISE AND PERFORM IT."



To make a child "pass through the fire" refers to the ancient sin and ritual of offering a newborn (or even a full grown teenager or adult child) on an altar of human sacrifice.



Molech was one such god in the shape of a bull, a metal bull with a hollow belly where children and adults could be burned as a sacrifice. Sometimes the bull had "hands" extended; when the statue was burning hot babies would be placed into those smoking hands and fried as their parents offered prayers to the idol. Now the children of the world are sacrificed on a different altar: the bed of fornication and sexual pleasure.



Hear the word of the Lord: ANY WHO HAVE COMMITTED OR STILL COMMIT FORNICATION AND ABORTION WILL BE JUDGED IN FULL. IF THEY DO NOT REPENT EVEN OF PAST DEEDS THEIR SIN SHALL BE UPON THEM UNTIL THEY CONFESS AND REPENT OF IT.



This is the word of the Lord.