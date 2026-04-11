Governments around the world are all becoming tyrannical at the same time

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Credits to Understanding the lies & Strange Brew Podcasts





How true! Governments, regardless if they are communist or from a democratic world, are all becoming tyrannical at the same time.





Their leaders are ‘selected’ or approved by the Vatican as the pope is the ruler of the world.





Why is it the Pope has such tremendous power? Why, the Pope is the ruler of the world. All the emperors, all the kings, all the princes, all the presidents of the world are as these altar boys of mine. The Pope is the ruler of the world.”





Source: The Western Watchman, a paper published in St. Louis by Father D. S. Phelan, June 27th, 1912.





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"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington