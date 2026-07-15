Compounded Skin Care with Bryana Burken, PharmD, RPh and Bailie Muñoz, Licensed Esthetician

Healthy skin starts with calming inflammation and supporting your skin barrier! In this episode, Bryana Burken, Pharmacist and Physician Liaison with Physicians Preference Pharmacy, is joined by Bailie Muñoz, Licensed Esthetician at Hotze Health & Wellness Center, to discuss their compounded Healthy Skin Cream.

Bryana and Bailie explain that skin changes can be linked to inflammation, hormonal imbalances, a weakened skin barrier, and other factors. They also discuss why skincare should be personalized and intentional rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

Bailie breaks down key ingredients in the Healthy Skin Cream and discusses how they help support the skin barrier, calm inflammation, improve moisture retention, reduce redness, promote collagen production, and promote healthier-looking skin.

For a skin consultation with Bailie, call 281-698-8770. She can build a skin care regimen (prescription and over the counter) and esthetician treatment plans specializing in Halo, BBL (Broadband Light), Microneedling, Chemical Peels, Dermaplane, HydraFacial, and more.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!