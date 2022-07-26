Tom Palladino- "Scalar Energy Treatments"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On July 26, 2022 Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Tom Palladino

Topic: Scalar Energy Treatments

WWW.SCALARLIGHT.COM







Bio:

“I began research with scalar energy during my undergraduate years. Inspired by various scientists, especially Nikola Tesla (a genius who invented alternating current), I was curious to learn more about the existence of an energy that was not of the electromagnetic spectrum. I pursued a course of independent study in order to better understand and subsequently harness scalar energy, as this emerging science is not taught at the university level.”

15 days of FREE scalar light sessions are available to the general public on the home page: www.scalarlight.com

Tom Paladino is a scalar energy researcher based in Florida. For full details on how you can receive scalar energy treatments remotely, visit WWW.SCALARLIGHT.COM or call 805.364.3051. Support e-mail: [email protected]





Interview Panel





Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/.../quantum-nurse.../id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837





Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND

Podcast: INpowered

https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth





Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path