Tom Palladino- "Scalar Energy Treatments"

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Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On July 26, 2022 Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Tom Palladino
Topic: Scalar Energy Treatments
WWW.SCALARLIGHT.COM
Bio:
“I began research with scalar energy during my undergraduate years. Inspired by various scientists, especially Nikola Tesla (a genius who invented alternating current), I was curious to learn more about the existence of an energy that was not of the electromagnetic spectrum. I pursued a course of independent study in order to better understand and subsequently harness scalar energy, as this emerging science is not taught at the university level.”
15 days of FREE scalar light sessions are available to the general public on the home page: www.scalarlight.com
Tom Paladino is a scalar energy researcher based in Florida. For full details on how you can receive scalar energy treatments remotely, visit WWW.SCALARLIGHT.COM or call 805.364.3051. Support e-mail: [email protected]
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/.../quantum-nurse.../id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path