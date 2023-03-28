Maria Zeee & Dr. Rima Laibow: WHO’s deadly proposed IHR Amendments are already in Place

Dr. Rima joins Maria Zeee to explain how the WHO’s deadly proposed IHR Amendments are already in place by default, detailing the timeline to take action to stop this nail-in-the-coffin before November of this year.
