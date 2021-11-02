BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Smartphones and Social Media - A Mass Surveillance Dystopia
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
1364 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • November 02, 2021
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Replacements Are Here: Why AI Keeps Getting Smarter While Dumbed-Down Humans Stay in Denial

The Replacements Are Here: Why AI Keeps Getting Smarter While Dumbed-Down Humans Stay in Denial

Mike Adams
Daily sugary drink linked to higher stomach cancer risk, 30-year study finds

Daily sugary drink linked to higher stomach cancer risk, 30-year study finds

Willow Tohi
Framingham Analysis Links Cumulative Health Over Decades to Lower Death Risk

Framingham Analysis Links Cumulative Health Over Decades to Lower Death Risk

Coco Somers
Report Examines Yoga Nidra as Sleep Aid, Cites Studies

Report Examines Yoga Nidra as Sleep Aid, Cites Studies

Iva Greene
Reading Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Review Finds

Reading Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Review Finds

Douglas Harrington
Six Gentle Exercises Linked to Lower Post-Meal Blood Sugar, Studies Say

Six Gentle Exercises Linked to Lower Post-Meal Blood Sugar, Studies Say

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy